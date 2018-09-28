App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Relief rally expected; Hindustan Zinc, Maruti top buys

The correction in stock prices presents an opportunity for investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian market has undergone a correction throughout the week and the massive destruction was seen in small and mid-caps, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking told Moneycontrol.

In the September series, we saw support coming for the Nifty at 11,200-11,400, but the moment the index broke below that level on Friday, it witnessed steep corrections which took the index towards the 10,800-mark. The crucial support for the October series remains at 10800-10850.

First Published on Sep 28, 2018 03:22 pm

