Buy or Sell | Positive on market in long term, buy Kajaria Ceramics

The Indian market continued to trade in volatile regime with negative bias after budget announcement. Further, the extended pressure in the automobile industry, with a drop in overall monthly volume growth (expect M&M) and drop in PV sales by 17.54 percent in June, led to concerns over growth. However, the market rebounded from weeks’ low on Thursday after a dovish testimony from US Fed Chairman hinting at a rate-cut in July end.

Nifty index formed a weekly high of 11981 levels but failed to sustain the levels to make weekly low of 11461 levels. The only Nifty index which ended in green on weekly basis was Pharma sector which was up by 0.79 percent. However, among sectors which ended in deep red were Nifty Auto, Metal, and IT among others, which were down by 5.2 percent, 5.3 percent and 4.5 percent respectively in the same period.