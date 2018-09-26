Buy or Sell | Nifty may breach 200 DEMA in medium term

As the market continues to remain under pressure due to liquidity concerns in the NBFC space, expect volatility to remain ahead of F&O expiry of September contracts.

The US-China trade war talks remain unresolved and maximum underperformance is witnessed in financials, realty and auto sectors which have slipped between 6 and 12 percent. The IT sector has bucked the trend giving a safe haven to investors.

Nifty could continue to slip, and in the medium term can give up 10,800 levels as well dip below its 200 DEMA. Prefer Biocon as a bet in pharma and ONGC from the oil and gas space.

