Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 01:01 PM IST
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty may breach 200 DEMA in medium term

Nifty could continue to slip, and in the medium term may give up 10,800 levels. Prefer Biocon as a bet in pharma, and ONGC from the oil and gas space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the market continues to remain under pressure due to liquidity concerns in the NBFC space, expect volatility to remain ahead of F&O expiry of September contracts.

The US-China trade war talks remain unresolved and maximum underperformance is witnessed in financials, realty and auto sectors which have slipped between 6 and 12 percent. The IT sector has bucked the trend giving a safe haven to investors.

Nifty could continue to slip, and in the medium term can give up 10,800 levels as well dip below its 200 DEMA. Prefer Biocon as a bet in pharma and ONGC from the oil and gas space.

Watch the video for more...
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 12:57 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #IT Sector #Market View #Stocks to buy #video

