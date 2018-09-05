App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty likely to drift towards 11,500; see buying opportunities in select large and midcaps

Rajesh Satpute, Associate Director - Research at LFS Broking believes the Nifty is drifting towards 11,500 levels triggered by selling pressure below the crucial support of 11,600.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rajesh Satpute, Associate Director - Research at LFS Broking believes the Nifty is drifting towards 11,500 levels triggered by selling pressure below the crucial support of 11,600. He believes that Nifty is over-bought at the moment. He hints at lower levels of 11,450 which could be seen if the pressure continues. He remains bullish on pharmaceuticals, counting on Lupin as his top bet. Tata Motors, Raymond and Vedanta remain his other top picks among stocks. However, he maintains bearish view on banks and real estate sectors.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 09:15 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #Nifty #stock calls #technical

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.