Buy or Sell | Nifty likely to drift towards 11,500; see buying opportunities in select large and midcaps

Rajesh Satpute, Associate Director - Research at LFS Broking believes the Nifty is drifting towards 11,500 levels triggered by selling pressure below the crucial support of 11,600. He believes that Nifty is over-bought at the moment. He hints at lower levels of 11,450 which could be seen if the pressure continues. He remains bullish on pharmaceuticals, counting on Lupin as his top bet. Tata Motors, Raymond and Vedanta remain his other top picks among stocks. However, he maintains bearish view on banks and real estate sectors.