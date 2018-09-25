App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty continues to trade weak, could test 10,850

In our latest episode of Buy or Sell, experts provide suggestions on what should be your next move.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nifty trades weak as crucial support zones are broken. It can slip further if it is unable to break the resistances on the upside. Nifty could test 10,850 levels as every bounce back is being sold into. Markets are highly volatile, as India VIX is at a seven month high.

Volatility is up by about 25% in the current series. Put-Call ratio is also at seven month lows. Upside in the market looks restricted. Banks and financials are the big culprits of the market fall. Nifty Bank is more vulnerable than Nifty at this point in time.

It could inch lower to 24,500 levels. Within sectors, metals, IT and oil and gas hold on to gains, bet on TCS in the IT sector as it shows strength on charts. Maintain bearish view on banks.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 12:01 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #stocks #Technical View #video

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.