Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell I Beat the volatile market

If the market remains below the 10,350-10,400 level, weakness could continue towards support of 10,200 and major swing low of 10,131, says Chandan Taparia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty opened in the positive, but could not fill the gap left in the previous trading session. It failed to surpass 10,400 and corrected sharply towards 10,220.

Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities said that the index has been making a lower-top-lower-bottom formation since the last couple of weeks, and every bounce is being sold in the market. If it remains below the 10,350-10,400 level, weakness could continue towards support of 10,200 and major swing low of 10,131, he added.

Watch the video as Chandan Taparia helps in treading the volatile market conditions.
