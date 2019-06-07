App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Expect volatility on account of NBFC concerns

We advise to trade with strict stop loss going forward and book profits on every rise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
IT and the consumption space did well while PSU Banks and media were down. Nifty has formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily and weekly charts. We expect volatility in the markets on account of growing concerns on the NBFC sector. We advise to trade with strict stop loss going forward and book profits on every rise. Resistance is seen at 12000 odd levels and the support is at 11704 odd levels, says Dinesh Rohira, CEO and Founder at 5nance.com.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #stock markets #stocks #video

