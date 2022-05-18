GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Bharti Airtel: Will Tariff Hikes Continue To Aid Future Performance?
May 18, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
The SOTP valuation indicates a nearly 22 percent upside on the current market price of Bharti Airtel. MC Pro recommends accumulating the stock with a long-term view. Here’s why
#Airtel
#Bharti Airtel
#Ideas For Profit
#video
first published: May 18, 2022 05:40 pm
