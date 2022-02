business Bajar Gupshup | Volatility continues on D-Street; benchmark indices end lower dragged by realty, oil and gas Benchmark indices ended lower for the third consecutive session on February 18 dragged by pharma, realty, and oil and gas stocks. At close, the Sensex was down 59 points, and the Nifty was 28 points lower. On the sectoral front, except bank and capital goods, all other indices ended in the red with oil and gas and realty indices down 1 percent each. BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices have also ended lower.