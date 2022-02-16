business Bajar Gupshup | Volatile session ends on a weak note; PSB, metal stocks top drags Benchmark indices on February 16 ended on a negative note in the highly volatile session dragged by auto, bank, metal and IT stocks. At close, the Sensex was down 145 points, and the Nifty ended 0.2% lower. Among sectors, selling was seen in auto, IT, power, metal, PSU bank, and capital goods, while healthcare, oil and gas, and realty indices ended in the green. The midcap index ended flat while smallcap index rose 0.4 percent.