business Bajar Gupshup | Volatile session ends on a weak note; all indices but banks close lower Benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth consecutive session amid volatility on the back of the Ukraine crisis. At close, Sensex was down 149 points, and Nifty was down 0.40%. Except bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with capital goods, FMCG, metal, oil & gas, pharma, power, realty down 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell by 0.8-2.2 percent.