business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex sheds over 1,000 points, Nifty near 17,200; PSBs buck the trend The benchmark indices ended lower for the third consecutive day amid selling in auto, FMCG, IT, bank, healthcare, realty, and capital goods stocks. At close, the Sensex was down 1,024 points and the Nifty settled 1.7% lower. Tata Consumer Products, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, L&T and Bajaj Finance were the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Power Grid Corp, ONGC, NTPC, Shree Cements and Tata Steel