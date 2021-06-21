MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am

business

Bajar Gupshup | Sensex, Nifty end higher; PSB and realty stocks gain the most

The Sensex closed 230 points, or 0.4 percent higher, on June 21. The Nifty too settled with a gain of 0.4 percent, at 15,746.50. Mid and small-caps outperformed their larger peers. Sectorally, PSU Bank, Metals and Realty indices rallied the most.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.