business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex, Nifty end higher; PSB and realty stocks gain the most The Sensex closed 230 points, or 0.4 percent higher, on June 21. The Nifty too settled with a gain of 0.4 percent, at 15,746.50. Mid and small-caps outperformed their larger peers. Sectorally, PSU Bank, Metals and Realty indices rallied the most.