Bajar Gupshup | Sensex, Nifty end flat after Intra-Day recovery; Metals & PSBs save the day

Markets opened day on a weak note but managed to claw back in the second half of the session and closed with minimal gains. Nifty ended at 15,576 and Sensex at 51,849. Sectoral indices such as Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto supported the recovery in the latter half with stocks like UPL, Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel and Reliance gaining most

