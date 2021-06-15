business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex, Nifty end at record closing high; FMCG, Realty & Banking stocks gain Nifty hit the 15,900 level today but ended a tad below. Sensex also closed at record high. Among sectors, some selling was witnessed in pharma, metal, PSUBs and power stocks, while oil & gas, bank, FMCG, IT and realty indices ended in the green.