Bajar Gupshup | Sensex, Nifty close at record high led by IT & metal stocks

Sensex, Nifty close at record high led by IT & metal stocks Sensex and Nifty ended at record closing highs led by gains in metal and IT stocks. Broader markets supported the rally with both small and mid cap indices closing higher. Among sectors, Nifty Metal index gained the most followed by Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto. Selling was seen in banks, financials and FMCG sectors.