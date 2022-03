business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex falls 778 points, Nifty ends above 16,600; financials, auto top drags Sensex closes 778 points lower at 55,469 & Nifty 188 points lower at 16,606. Crude oil prices surged more than 7% to their highest since 2014. Losses in financial, auto and pharma stocks pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in oil & gas and metal shares lent some support. Here is all the market action of the day