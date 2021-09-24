business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex crosses 60k for the first time & other big market highlights Benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but manages to close in the positive territory with Sensex crossing 60,000 for the first time. At close, the Sensex was up 163 points and Nifty was up 0.2%. Except, IT, Auto and Realty, all sectoral indices ended in the red. Metal, FMCG, PSU Bank and Power indices lost 1-2%.