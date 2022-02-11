business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex cracks over 700 points, Nifty below 17,400; IT & PSBs worst hit Benchmark indices snapped three-day gaining momentum and ended lower with Nifty below 17,400. At close, Sensex was down 773 points, and Nifty shed 231. All the sectoral indices ended in the red with IT and realty indices down 2 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell nearly 2 percent each.