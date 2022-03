business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty slips below 16,300, Sensex falls 768 points; auto and metals among worst hit Benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty below 16,300 in the volatile session on March 4. At close, the Sensex was down 768.87 points at 54,333. Among sectors, except IT all other indices ended in the red with auto, metals, power, capital goods, realty down over 2-3%. BSE midcap index shed 2.3%t and smallcap index fell 1.6%. Watch the video to know the day’s market action.