business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty settles above 15,850; all sectoral indices in the green Benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty above 15,850 led by auto, realty and oil & gas stocks. Shree Cements, Titan Company, BPCL, Grasim Industries and Eicher Motors were the top Nifty gainers. UPL, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were among the top drags.