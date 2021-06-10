business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty, Sensex end near record high; Buying seen in financials, metals & pharma stocks Sensex and Nifty ended in green led by financials, metals and pharma stocks. Small and mid cap indices gained over 1.5% higher each. Gains were seen across sectors led by PSU banks, metals, pharma, IT and realty stocks. Bajaj twins, SBI, Divi's Labs and IndusInd Bank rallied most