MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

business

Bajar Gupshup | Nifty, Sensex end near record high; Buying seen in financials, metals & pharma stocks

Sensex and Nifty ended in green led by financials, metals and pharma stocks. Small and mid cap indices gained over 1.5% higher each. Gains were seen across sectors led by PSU banks, metals, pharma, IT and realty stocks. Bajaj twins, SBI, Divi's Labs and IndusInd Bank rallied most

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey