Bajar Gupshup| Nifty, Sensex end lower following hawkish Fed policy

Sensex and Nifty extended losses to a second straight day after Fed projected at least two rate hikes in 2023. Adani Ports was the top laggard on the benchmark index stocks, ending 9% lower. IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Hero and Dr Reddy's were among top losers.

