Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends below 18,000 amid volatility; PSBs and metals outperform

Nifty ends below 18,000 amid volatility; PSBs and metals outperform The Sensex and the Nifty recovered the day's losses to end a volatile session at record levels, led by auto, metal, FMCG and select financial stocks. Titan, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Divi's Labs, Hindalco and Hero MotoCorp were among the top index gainers. On the other hand, HCL Tech, HDFC Life, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech and Shree Cement were the worst hit.