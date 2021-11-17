MARKET NEWS

English
Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends below 17,900, Sensex falls 314 points; Realty, Oil & Gas, Pharma drag

Benchmark indices ended on negative note for the second consecutive session amid selling seen in the realty, oil & gas, pharma. Sensex was down 314.04 points or 0.52% at 60,008.33, and the Nifty was down 100.50 points or 0.56% at 17,898.70. UPL, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Britannia Industries and IOC were among the major Nifty losers. Gainers included SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Power Grid.

