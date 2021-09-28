business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends below 17,800; IT, Realty stocks worst hit Both Sensex and Nifty ended in the red terrain. Domestic sentiment was impacted by negative cues from other Asian markets. Sensex is down 829 points and the Nifty tumbled 217 points. Among the sectors, the realty index is down over 3 percent while the IT index shed more than 2 percent.