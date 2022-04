business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends below 17,700; financial & IT shares weigh The market remained sideward throughout the session as the benchmark Nifty failed to give a directional move. At close, Sensex was down 483 points, and Nifty was down 109 points. Among sectors, the power index rose 5 percent, the oil & gas index was up over 2 percent and the realty index added 1 percent, while IT and capital goods indices fell 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices were up 0.4 percent each.