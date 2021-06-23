MARKET NEWS

Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends below 15,700; Metals and IT top drags

Sensex ended 283 points lower today, Nifty slipped 0.5%. Selling pressure was witnessed in IT, Metal and Banking stocks. All indices barring Nifty Auto closed in the red.

