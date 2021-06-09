business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends at record high; IT, financials aid Sensex Equity markets conclude the May series on a positive note. Markets gained momentum in early hours on hopes of unlocking - given the decline in Covid cases. However, RBI’s warning of the risk bubble in annual report turned investors cautious. However, Nifty managed to close at record level aided by banks, IT & metal stocks. Meanwhile, realty and FMCG shares closed weak