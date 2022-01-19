business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty below 18k, Sensex sheds 650 points; IT & FMCG names lose most Markets continued to see profit-booking for the second consecutive day, with benchmarks Sensex and Nifty falling a percent each on weak global cues and high crude prices. IT index skid most, losing over 2% in trade, banking and FMCG names also ended lower. Meanwhile, auto and PSBs capped the downside. Here is a wrap of today's market action #bajargupshup #stockmarket