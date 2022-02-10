business Bajar Gupshup | Markets sustain winning streak as RBI keeps key interest rates unchanged The market continued its winning streak for the third day after the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the key interest rates unchanged and continued with 'accommodative stance'. At close, Sensex was up 460 points, and Nifty was up 142 points. All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with IT, bank, power, metal up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat