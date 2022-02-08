business Bajar Gupshup | Markets snap 3-day losing streak; Metal & PSB names lend support Benchmark indices snapped three-day losing streak and ended higher in the highly volatile session ahead of RBI policy outcome later this week. At close, both Nifty and Sensex were up 0.3% each. Except auto, metal, pharma, PSU bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE small and mid cap indices shed 0.5-1.4%.