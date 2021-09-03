business Bajar Gupshup | Markets see fresh record closing high; RIL in top gear Benchmark indices ended at fresh record closing high levels on September 3 led by the Reliance Industries. Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Auto, Metal and Energy indices up 1-2%. BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.3-0.4%.