business Bajar Gupshup | Markets remain strong tracking budget cues & positive global sentiment; Financials led the upmove Benchmark indices ended higher for the third straight session with Nifty comfortably closing above 17,700. At close, Sensex was up 1.2%, and Nifty was up 203 points. All the sectoral indices ended in the green with bank, realty, pharma, FMCG, IT and PSU Bank indices up 1-3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1-1.5 percent. #bajargupshup #stockmarket #shailbhatnagar