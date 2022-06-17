business Bajar Gupshup | Markets log biggest weekly loss since May’20; metal, IT & PSU worst hit this week Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the sixth consecutive session on with Nifty below 15,300. At close, Sensex was down 136 points, and Nifty was down 0.4%. Among sectors, IT, healthcare, power, capital goods, FMCG, oil & gas shed 1-2 percent each, while buying was seen in the metal and banking names.