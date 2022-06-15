business Bajar Gupshup | Markets extend losing streak; auto, capital goods & pharma buck the trend Indian equity benchmark ended lower for a fourth straight session, with the Sensex down 152 points and Nifty 40 points. Among sectors, buying was seen in the auto, capital goods, pharma, while selling was seen in the power, IT, metal, oil & gas, realty and FMCG. BSE midcap and smallcap indices, however, ended in the green