business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end lower for a second day; All sectors barring FMCG in the red Benchmark indices ended lower in the yet another volatile session with Nifty able to hold above 17300 mark. At close, Sensex was down 105 points, and Nifty settled 0.1% lower. On the sectoral front, Bank index slipped 1 percent, while Power index gained nearly 2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red.