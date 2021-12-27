MARKET NEWS

English
Bajar Gupshup | Markets end higher amid volatility; IT & Pharma stocks outshine

After a volatile session today, Nifty & Sensex closed in the green. IT, pharma, and financial stocks advanced in trade. Broader markets also ended higher. Among sectors except for metal, all other sectoral indices ended higher with the pharma index gained 1%. Shares of RBL Bank plunged in trade. Here is all the market action of the day

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 05:33 PM IST
Moneycontrol News
