English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!

    business

    Bajar Gupshup | Markets end higher amid intra-day volatility; auto, bank and metal stocks lead gains

    Indian benchmark indices ended at day's high levels in the highly volatile session supported by the auto, bank, oil and gas and metal stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 231 points, and the Nifty was up 69 points. Among sectors, bank and oil and gas indices gained a percent each, and auto and metal indices added 0.5 percent each. However, selling was seen in the capital goods, IT and pharma names. The broader indices underperformed the benchmarks. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.