business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end higher amid intra-day volatility; auto, bank and metal stocks lead gains Indian benchmark indices ended at day's high levels in the highly volatile session supported by the auto, bank, oil and gas and metal stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 231 points, and the Nifty was up 69 points. Among sectors, bank and oil and gas indices gained a percent each, and auto and metal indices added 0.5 percent each. However, selling was seen in the capital goods, IT and pharma names. The broader indices underperformed the benchmarks. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red.