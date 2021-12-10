business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end flat amid volatility; Realty, PSBs outperform Markets ended almost unchanged in a volatile trading session, mirroring the previous session’s move. At close, Sensex was down 20 points, and Nifty was almost unchanged at 17,511. Among sectors, realty and PSU Bank indices rose nearly 3 percent each, while metal, oil & gas, power indices ended in the green.