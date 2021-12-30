business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end December expiry on a flat note; metal, auto & realty top drags Domestic bourses witnessed a choppy session lifted by gains in IT and healthcare stocks on the day of the monthly F&O expiry. Sensex closed at 57,794, and Nifty shut shop at 17,204. Except IT and pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the red, with the oil & gas, metal, realty indices down 1 percent each. BSE midcap index down 0.2 percent and the smallcap index ended flat.