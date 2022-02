business Bajar Gupshup | Markets crack on Russia-Ukraine crisis; Nifty below 16,300, Sensex tanks 2700 points Indian benchmark indices registered seventh straight session fall with Nifty breaching 16,300 amid escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis. At close, Sensex was down 2,702 points, and Nifty was down 815. All the sectoral indices ended with a loss of 3-8 percent, while BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed over 5 percent each.