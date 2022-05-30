 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajar Gupshup | Market hits nearly 1-month closing highs; Banks, IT rally in trade

May 30, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST

Sensex and Nifty50 began the week in the green, rising further from three-week closing highs, amid gains in global markets. Broader markets, too, surged in trade today. Catch the market round-up here.

