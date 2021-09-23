business Bajar Gupshup | Market ends at fresh closing highs; realty, financials in top gear Benchmark indices ended at fresh record closing high levels amid positive global cues. At close, Sensex was up 958 points and Nifty ended above 17,800. Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors, L&T and Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty. On the sectoral front, realty index gained nearly 9%, while IT, metal, bank, capital goods, oil & gas indices rose 1% each.