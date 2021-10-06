business Bajar Gupshup | Indian markets end lower on weak global cues; all sectoral indices close in the red Indian shares took a tumble amid weak global cues after the International Monetary Fund said that growth in 2021 would likely fall short of its July forecast of 6 percent. At close, Sensex was down 555 points and Nifty fell 176 points. Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the major losers on the Nifty. Tata Consumer Products, ONGC, UPL, Britannia Industries and HDFC Bank bucked the trend. BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.5-1.2 percent.