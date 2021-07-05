MARKET NEWS

Bajar Gupshup | How soon will Nifty cross the 16,000 mark?

Nifty closed at 15,834.35 showing great momentum. Metals performed well while the top index for the day was the real estate index. However, Nifty pharma and Nifty IT ended in red. SBI bank was seen leading Nifty bank rally in public sector, whereas, Axis bank, ICICI bank Indusind bank shined in the private banking sector space.

