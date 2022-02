business Bajar Gupshup | D-St takes a break from blood bath; benchmarks climb over 3% led by broad-based gains Market broke the two-day losing streak and ended higher with Nifty above 17,300, led by buying across the sectors. At close, Sensex was up 1,736 points, and Nifty gained 510 points. All sectoral indices ended in the green, led by auto, bank, realty, capital goods, PSU bank, IT and FMCG up 2-3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 2 percent each.