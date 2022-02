business Bajar Gupshup | D-St bounces back with Nifty reclaiming 16,600 & Sensex gaining over 1,300 points Sensex and Nifty50 recovered nearly half of previous day's losses in a rebound session, with gains across all sectors. PSU Bank, power, metal and realty indices rallied 4-6 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 4 percent each.