business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks snap 2-day gaining streak; financial & metal names underperform Benchmark indices snapped two-day winning streak dragged by losses in HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and HCL Tech. Sensex fell 332 points at the day's lowest level and Nifty briefly dropped below 18,000 mark. However, markets recovered most of their losses by the end of the day to end marginally higher.