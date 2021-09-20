MARKET NEWS

business

Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks settle lower on weak global cues; metals, PSU banks fall

Benchmark indices tumbled for the second day as investors were spooked by a possible spillover of China's Evergrande's debt woes, fall in commodity prices and ahead of US Fed Reserve policy meet outcome. Sensex shed 525 points, while Nifty closed below 17,400. Sectorally, all indices, barring the Nifty FMCG index ended in the red.

